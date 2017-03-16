Black Tony Deals With His Uncle & Grandma Getting Suspended From School

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony has been trying to get down to Miami for Jazz In The Gardens so that he could link up with Gucci Mane, but he’s been tied up with a lot of family issues. For instance, he explains that he had to go to his grandma’s house because she got suspended from school- and so did his uncle, who is 12 years old.

