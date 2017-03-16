Music
Lyfe Jennings’ Secret Wife Is Officially Done With The Soul Singer

Divorce papers confirm it.

Andrew J. Young International Leadership Awards 2015

Lyfe Jennings’ wife is finally doing something she probably should have done a long time ago. According to theJasmineBRAND.com, she just released Georgia divorce papers, Gwen Scharkowski is officially breaking marital ties with her husband.

Scharkowski was still married to Jennings, real name Chester Jennings, while he was dating Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reality show star Karlie Redd. Her marriage was discovered by Redd on the show, which resulted in Redd splitting with Jennings. There is little information disclosing why Scharkowski continued to stay with Jennings for so long while he was romantically involved with someone else. Maybe we’ll get the full story following the divorce process. Jennings has yet to comment on the news.

photos