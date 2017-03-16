News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Iyanla Vanzant Calls Keyshia Cole’s Sister Neffe A ‘Guttersnipe’ On Explosive Season Teaser

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Kontrol Magazine Presents The Candyshop Fashion Show

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


It’s about to get realer than it’s even been on Iyanla: Fix My Life. The spiritual healer is out for blood in the recently released trailer for the upcoming season.

Iyanla gives Keyshia Cole’s sister Neffeteria “Neffe” Pugh a fierce tongue lashing that will go down in reality TV history a one of the juiciest reads ever.

“Neffe is a nasty, vile, guttersnipe right up out the hood,” Iyanla snaps. Well damn.

Neffe and her husband Soullow joined to the cast to work on their marriage. According to reports, Neffe and Soullow are living in a hotel and on the brink of divorce.

“Your husband doesn’t want to live, his heart attacked him.”

This is about to be so good.

RELATED STORIES:

Iyanla Vanzant Destroys The ‘Angry Black Woman’ Stereotype In This Thought-Provoking Interview

Iyanla Vanzant Says Oppression Only Has Power Over You If You Let It; Black Twitter Snaps Off

 

Iyanla Vanzant , Keyshia Cole , Neffe

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Iyanla Vanzant Calls Keyshia Cole’s Sister Neffe A ‘Guttersnipe’ On Explosive Season Teaser

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
7 Black People Who Are Begging For A…
 3 hours ago
Khalid
Texas’ own Khalid Performs “Location” On ‘The Tonight Show’
 6 hours ago
Miguel Accused Of Pulling Fan’s Breast Out Of…
 12 hours ago
JMBLYA FEST 2017
Snow Tha Product Spits Bilingual Fire In “I…
 1 day ago
Big Greg Talks With Emory “Vegas” Jones About…
 1 day ago
Steward Speaker Series: Common
COMMON “STAND IN THE WAY OF DARKNESS”
 1 day ago
Trump’s Lawyer Demands Snoop Dogg Apologize For Mock…
 1 day ago
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Album Sales Increase After Releasing…
 2 days ago
TURK: Hot Boy Reunion, Hold Up Lebron, Bankroll…
 2 days ago
Kanye West’s Cousin Ricky Anderson Suffers Tragedy
 2 days ago
Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter Montana Fishburne Arrested
 2 days ago
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 4
Meek Mill & Tory Lanez Shoot Music Video…
 2 days ago
notorious b.i.g.
BROOKLYN NETS HONOR THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G.
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 2 days ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: It’s Time For Rasheeda To Go…
 3 days ago
Teyana Taylor Photoshoot Fresh with Reebok Classic [Photos]
 3 days ago
photos