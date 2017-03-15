News & Gossip
Cardi B Is Giving Us 90’s Fashion Realness During A Photoshoot With The Source

Hello Beautiful Staff
Love And Hip Hop Atlanta star Cardi B took a quick break during her interview with Source Magazine to pose in some 90’s retrowear. Cardi took us down memory lane wearing a Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt, light colored jeans and some classic Timberlands. This is such a flashback to 90’s New York fashion!

Her hair was swooped up in a cute ponytail (with the baby hair gelled down on the sides – yes!) and sported some “round-the-way-girl” bamboo earrings to complete her 90’s look.

Cardi was on set to interview with Source Magazine’s “HERVoice” to talk about her career as an artist and the her biggest turn-offs about men. She also chatted about what it’s like to be a female artist in a male-dominated business.

Check out what Cardi had to say from her days of mixtapes to her newly released album, Gansta B*tch Music vol.2.

<a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/cardi+b"><strong>Cardi B</strong></a> recently announced that <a href="https://globalgrind.com/4212021/guess-who-just-quit-love-hip-hop-new-york/">she would not be returning to <em>Love & Hip Hop: New York</em></a> after the current season. The larger than life star’s departure is bittersweet for fans who’ve seen her go from a ‘regular degular smegular’ girl from the Bronx, to one of 2016’s most sought-after personalities. In honor of the star moving on to bigger and better things, check out these photos of Cardi B’s glo’ up from BX beauty to reality royalty.      


 

 

