Meek Mill Charged with Assault at St. Louis Airport

97.9 The Beat Staff
State of Emergency, indeed! SOE4 performer Meek Mill has been charged with assault the day after #314Day right here at St. Louis International Airport. According to TMZ, an airport employee set off the Philadelphia rapper by allegedly following him around for a selfie.

Guess Meek Mill wasn’t up for the extra-ness, so he told off the employee and somehow the two ended up in a physical altercation. Once airport police was alerted, Meek Mill along with two airport employees were charged with misdemeanor assault. They were all given a summons to appear in court in lieu of arrest.

Meek Mill is already on probation for a weapons and drug conviction, so this could be a violation.

TMZ goes on to report: 5 minutes before they posted the story, Meek Mill was spotted ordering pizza at St. Louis International airport just before catching a flight so he appears to be alright. As this story continues to develop, we’ll keep you posted.

In the meantime, check out Meek Mill last night along with Fabolous, Gucci Mane, Migos, YFN Lucci  + so many more at last night’s show.


