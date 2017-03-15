How Even MORE New Technology Is Making Mommying Easier [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

On this Techie Tuesday, Beyonce has a whole bunch of incredible news about new gadgets for moms! The tech industry is making mommying way easier, from monitoring the diaper supply to helping you figure out whether your child is really sick enough to rush out to the hospital.
Check out this exclusive video to hear Beyonce break it all down in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Awesome New Technology For New & Working Mommies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: All Of The Crazy Technology Headed Your Way In 2017 [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: How Technology Is Bringing Cheap Divorce To All [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Oh Baby! Moms Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media
19 photos Launch gallery
Oh Baby! Moms Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media
1. BeyonceSource:Instagram 1 of 19
2. Lil MoSource:Lil Mo Instragram 2 of 19
3. Eudoxiee BridgesSource:Eudoxiee Instagram 3 of 19
4. Evelyn LozadaSource:Instagram 4 of 19
5. Zena Foster (the mother of Tank’s children)Source:Instagram 5 of 19
6. Phaedra ParksSource:Instagram 6 of 19
7. Alicia KeysSource:Instagam 7 of 19
8. Kourtney KardashianSource:Instagram 8 of 19
9. Amber RoseSource:Instagram 9 of 19
10. Kim ZolciackSource:Instagram 10 of 19
11. Monica BrownSource:Instagram 11 of 19
12. RasheedaSource:Instagram 12 of 19
13. Kelly RowlandSource:Instagram 13 of 19
14. Kim KardashianSource:Instagram 14 of 19
15. Tamar BraxtonSource:Instagram 15 of 19
16. CiaraSource:Instagram 16 of 19
17. Keke WyattSource:Instagram 17 of 19
18. BeyonceSource:Tumblr 18 of 19
19. Bec JeffersonSource:Instagram 19 of 19
comments – Add Yours