How Even MORE New Technology Is Making Mommying Easier [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
On this Techie Tuesday, Beyonce has a whole bunch of incredible news about new gadgets for moms! The tech industry is making mommying way easier, from monitoring the diaper supply to helping you figure out whether your child is really sick enough to rush out to the hospital.

Check out this exclusive video to hear Beyonce break it all down in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

