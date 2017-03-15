Deborah Winans: “I’m The One Winans That Didn’t Want To Sing” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley got the chance to chat with Deborah Winans while he was broadcasting live from Miami! He tells her about what he cooked for her aunt, Cece Winans. She talks about being on OWN’s hit show, Greenleaf, being “the one Winans that didn’t want to sing,” and getting nominated for a Stellar Award this year, for New Artist of the Year.
Plus, she talks about her new song, “The Master’s Calling” Click on the audio player to hear it now in this exclusive clip of the latest Praise Break!
