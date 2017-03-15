LIVESTREAM: Watch Lil Wayne, DJ Mustard, & More Perform At Mass Appeal’s 3rd Annual ‘Live at the BBQ’

Mass Appeal’s 3rd Annual Live at the BBQ is going down at tomorrow’s SXSW festivities and, thanks to TIDAL, you can tune in even if you’re not in town for the fun.

The Austin, Texas festival will feature performances from some of our favorites, including hip-hop veteran and headliner Lil Wayne, as well as DJ Mustard, Dave East, MadeinTYO, Denzel Curry, the ever-popular A Boogie With Da Hoodie, and more. Needless to say, this is going to be a good show.

If you’re a TIDAL member you can watch the show by clicking here on Thursday, March 16 at 8:30 P.M. EST. If you’re not a member, sign up for a free trial so you don’t miss out. You can also stream it below: