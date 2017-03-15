Music
Home > Music

LIVESTREAM: Watch Lil Wayne, DJ Mustard, & More Perform At Mass Appeal’s 3rd Annual ‘Live at the BBQ’

Tune in on Thursday, March 16 at 8:30 P.M. EST.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2016 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 1

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Mass Appeal’s 3rd Annual Live at the BBQ is going down at tomorrow’s SXSW festivities and, thanks to TIDAL, you can tune in even if you’re not in town for the fun.

The Austin, Texas festival will feature performances from some of our favorites, including hip-hop veteran and headliner Lil Wayne, as well as DJ Mustard, Dave East, MadeinTYO, Denzel Curry, the ever-popular A Boogie With Da Hoodie, and more. Needless to say, this is going to be a good show.

Mass Appeal Live at the BBQ SXSW

If you’re a TIDAL member you can watch the show by clicking here on Thursday, March 16 at 8:30 P.M. EST. If you’re not a member, sign up for a free trial so you don’t miss out. You can also stream it below:


#TeamTunechi: Stars Share Their Support For Lil Wayne On Social Media

11 photos Launch gallery

#TeamTunechi: Stars Share Their Support For Lil Wayne On Social Media

Continue reading #TeamTunechi: Stars Share Their Support For Lil Wayne On Social Media

#TeamTunechi: Stars Share Their Support For Lil Wayne On Social Media

a boogie wit da hoodie , Dave East , Denzel Curry , DJ Mustard , lil wayne , Live at The BBQ , live stream , madeintyo , Mass Appeal , sxsw

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
JMBLYA FEST 2017
Snow Tha Product Spits Bilingual Fire In “I…
 4 mins ago
Big Greg Talks With Emory “Vegas” Jones About…
 8 hours ago
Steward Speaker Series: Common
COMMON “STAND IN THE WAY OF DARKNESS”
 10 hours ago
Trump’s Lawyer Demands Snoop Dogg Apologize For Mock…
 11 hours ago
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Album Sales Increase After Releasing…
 11 hours ago
TURK: Hot Boy Reunion, Hold Up Lebron, Bankroll…
 1 day ago
Kanye West’s Cousin Ricky Anderson Suffers Tragedy
 1 day ago
Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter Montana Fishburne Arrested
 1 day ago
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 4
Meek Mill & Tory Lanez Shoot Music Video…
 1 day ago
notorious b.i.g.
BROOKLYN NETS HONOR THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G.
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 1 day ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: It’s Time For Rasheeda To Go…
 2 days ago
Teyana Taylor Photoshoot Fresh with Reebok Classic [Photos]
 2 days ago
Learn It: The White Actress’ Guide to Being Woke
 2 days ago
Kourtney Kardashian Tweeting About ‘Get Out’ Did Not…
 2 days ago
Is Justin Bieber Crushing On Sevyn Streeter?
 2 days ago
photos