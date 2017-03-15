Big Greg Talks With Emory “Vegas” Jones About His Puma Collaboration, #BetOnYourself

For #WhatHeWearWednesday, Big Greg from The Morning Heat sat down with one of Jay Z‘s right-hand man, Emory “Vegas” Jones, to chop it up about his recent collaboration with Puma.
This Puma collaboration is called #BetOnYourself and consists of two sneakers and a 3 piece track suit that is durable for all weather wear.
Check out the interview below.
Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.
2016 Fenty x Puma Collaboration
26 photos Launch gallery
2016 Fenty x Puma Collaboration
1. 14553710499685Source:Getty 1 of 26
2. 14553710405164Source:Getty 2 of 26
3. 14553710207494Source:Getty 3 of 26
4. 14553710312367Source:Getty 4 of 26
5. 14553710095757Source:Getty 5 of 26
6. Rihanna and NaomiSource:Getty 6 of 26
7.Source:Getty 7 of 26
8.Source:Getty 8 of 26
9. Rihanna and Jeremy ScottSource:Getty 9 of 26
10. Rihanna, her mother, and brotherSource:Getty 10 of 26
11.Source:Getty 11 of 26
12. Rihanna and Chris RockSource:Getty 12 of 26
13. Bella HadidSource:Getty 13 of 26
14. Rihanna and the Hadid sistersSource:Getty 14 of 26
15.Source:Getty 15 of 26
16.Source:Getty 16 of 26
17.Source:Getty 17 of 26
18.Source:Getty 18 of 26
19.Source:Getty 19 of 26
20.Source:Getty 20 of 26
21.Source:Getty 21 of 26
22.Source:Getty 22 of 26
23.Source:Getty 23 of 26
24.Source:Getty 24 of 26
25.Source:Getty 25 of 26
26.Source:Getty 26 of 26
comments – Add Yours