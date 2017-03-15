Big Greg Talks With Emory “Vegas” Jones About His Puma Collaboration, #BetOnYourself

For #WhatHeWearWednesday, Big Greg from The Morning Heat sat down with one of Jay Z‘s right-hand man, Emory “Vegas” Jones, to chop it up about his recent collaboration with Puma.

This Puma collaboration is called #BetOnYourself and consists of two sneakers and a 3 piece track suit that is durable for all weather wear.

Check out the interview below.

