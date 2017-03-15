Chicago Chief Judge Orders Free Access To Lawyers Early In Criminal Justice Process

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Chicago Chief Judge Orders Free Access To Lawyers Early In Criminal Justice Process

Legal aid groups complain that the Chicago police often block suspects’ access to a lawyer before questioning.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans signed an order Tuesday that grants suspects in Chicago police custody free access to an attorney before their bail hearing, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The U.S. Constitution and Illinois law already grant suspects the right to an attorney before being charged. But the Cook County public defender said that principal is rarely enforced.

Criminal justice advocates say many arrested by the Chicago police don’t receive legal assistance until after their bail hearing in court. In many cases, they’ve already made incriminating statements to investigators at that point.

Evans’ order would allow suspects to speak with a lawyer much earlier.

“I want to ensure that constitutional rights are protected from the earliest point of contact with the criminal justice system,” Evans said in a statement. “The concept of ‘justice’ demands that we take this step to strengthen an individual’s rights and the public’s confidence in the system.”

First Defense Legal Aid, a nonprofit advocacy organization, discovered through a public records request that less than 1 percent of people arrested by the Chicago police were able to consult with an attorney at the police station. And only two out of 1,000 juveniles had an attorney during questioning.

Chicago’s criminal justice system has a history of wrongful convictions. Advocates hope that Evans’ order will prevent future cases.

In response to the order, the Chicago Police Department agreed to post signs for free legal services but did not comment on granting suspects the opportunity to call and meet with an attorney, the Tribune said.

SOURCE:  Chicago Tribune

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Police Probe 6 Cops In Perjury Scandal

Judge Wants Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel To Testify About Police Code Of Silence

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

54 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Chicago Police , Criminal Justice System , Judge Timothy Evans

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Steward Speaker Series: Common
COMMON “STAND IN THE WAY OF DARKNESS”
 8 hours ago
Trump’s Lawyer Demands Snoop Dogg Apologize For Mock…
 9 hours ago
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Album Sales Increase After Releasing…
 9 hours ago
TURK: Hot Boy Reunion, Hold Up Lebron, Bankroll…
 1 day ago
Kanye West’s Cousin Ricky Anderson Suffers Tragedy
 1 day ago
Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter Montana Fishburne Arrested
 1 day ago
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 4
Meek Mill & Tory Lanez Shoot Music Video…
 1 day ago
notorious b.i.g.
BROOKLYN NETS HONOR THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G.
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 1 day ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: It’s Time For Rasheeda To Go…
 2 days ago
Teyana Taylor Photoshoot Fresh with Reebok Classic [Photos]
 2 days ago
Learn It: The White Actress’ Guide to Being Woke
 2 days ago
Kourtney Kardashian Tweeting About ‘Get Out’ Did Not…
 2 days ago
Is Justin Bieber Crushing On Sevyn Streeter?
 2 days ago
My Neck! Khia Is Basically Spreading Her Legs…
 2 days ago
Are Past Relations, Your New Relationships Business??? #ReecQotd
 2 days ago
photos