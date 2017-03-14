Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Juicy Talks About Her Painful Experience Of Getting Her 8th Tattoo [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


A few weeks ago, Juicy got the tattoo heard ’round the world at the opening of Ceasar of Black Ink Crew’s new Atlanta tattoo shop. The video went viral, and her morning show co-hosts definitely teased her about it. She explains how she feels about the tattoo now, and whether she’s going to go back and get it finished, despite how painful it was.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Fitness Expert Maria More Gets Juicy To Do Some Squats [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Can’t Help But Lose It When Juicy Brings Minnie By [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Juicy & Beyonce Alowishus Go In On Each Other [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It's Ms. Juicy Baby! [PHOTOS]

45 photos Launch gallery

It's Ms. Juicy Baby! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading It’s Ms. Juicy Baby! [PHOTOS]

It's Ms. Juicy Baby! [PHOTOS]

Black Ink Crew , Ceasar , juicy , tattoo

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Steward Speaker Series: Common
COMMON “STAND IN THE WAY OF DARKNESS”
 26 mins ago
TURK: Hot Boy Reunion, Hold Up Lebron, Bankroll…
 18 hours ago
Kanye West’s Cousin Ricky Anderson Suffers Tragedy
 19 hours ago
Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter Montana Fishburne Arrested
 21 hours ago
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 4
Meek Mill & Tory Lanez Shoot Music Video…
 1 day ago
notorious b.i.g.
BROOKLYN NETS HONOR THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G.
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 1 day ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: It’s Time For Rasheeda To Go…
 1 day ago
Teyana Taylor Photoshoot Fresh with Reebok Classic [Photos]
 2 days ago
Learn It: The White Actress’ Guide to Being Woke
 2 days ago
Kourtney Kardashian Tweeting About ‘Get Out’ Did Not…
 2 days ago
Is Justin Bieber Crushing On Sevyn Streeter?
 2 days ago
My Neck! Khia Is Basically Spreading Her Legs…
 2 days ago
Are Past Relations, Your New Relationships Business??? #ReecQotd
 2 days ago
Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant
 2 days ago
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
DRAKE ANNOUNCES ‘MORE LIFE’ RELEASE DATE
 2 days ago
photos