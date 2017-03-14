Why Rickey Smiley Lost It When This Woman Asked Nakita Blocton A Question [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Nakita Blocton– now Judge Nakita Blocton -was on the morning show giving out great advice to people who are looking to take certain legal action. But when a young woman called up to ask her question with a very different voice than everyone else, Rickey Smiley couldn’t help himself. Click on the audio player to hear the hilarity ensue in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Is Unamused By Rickey Smiley’s “Bad & Boujee” Enthusiasm [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Gary With Da Tea Get REALLY Passionate About Beyonce’s “Love On Top” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Nakita Blocton On Why Ordering Someone To Pay Child Support Doesn’t Always Work [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]