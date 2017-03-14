Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Rickey Smiley Lost It When This Woman Asked Nakita Blocton A Question [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Nakita Blocton– now Judge Nakita Blocton -was on the morning show giving out great advice to people who are looking to take certain legal action. But when a young woman called up to ask her question with a very different voice than everyone else, Rickey Smiley couldn’t help himself. Click on the audio player to hear the hilarity ensue in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

