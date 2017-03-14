Entertainment News
BROOKLYN NETS HONOR THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G.

'Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20'

We Miss You B.I.G.

Last week we celebrated the life and legacy of one of the best rappers ever.  In celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Notorious BIG aka Christopher Wallace’s death, the Brooklyn Nets honored the late B.I.G. at the Barclays Center. Biggie’s mom Voletta Wallace and Diddy spoke to the crowd and unveiled Biggie’s banner. In the words of BIG “Brooklyn, we did it”!!!

Barclays Center , brooklyn nets , Diddy , Faith Evans , lil' kim , NBA , notorious B.I.G. , puff daddy , The Notorious B.I.G. , voletta wallace

