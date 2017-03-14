BROOKLYN NETS HONOR THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G.

Last week we celebrated the life and legacy of one of the best rappers ever. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Notorious BIG aka Christopher Wallace’s death, the Brooklyn Nets honored the late B.I.G. at the Barclays Center. Biggie’s mom Voletta Wallace and Diddy spoke to the crowd and unveiled Biggie’s banner. In the words of BIG “Brooklyn, we did it”!!!
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours