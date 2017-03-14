VIDEO: California Cop Beats Man With Fists While Witness Yells ‘Police Brutality’

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

VIDEO: California Cop Beats Man With Fists While Witness Yells ‘Police Brutality’

The clip showed another officer, who arrived on scene, pointing a gun at the crowd.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

A disturbing video that has recently gone viral shows a Vallejo, California police officer brutally taking down and arresting an unarmed man during broad daylight, reports CBS San Francisco.

From CBS San Francisco:

Witnesses said the first arriving officer chased the suspect for several minutes until the suspect finally gave up and sat down in the middle of the street [during the incident on Friday March 10 around 1 p.m.] Then, the officer pushed the man onto the ground to try to cuff him, but the suspect appeared to struggle.

…In the video, the officer beats the suspect with his fists and his flashlight, as the suspect repeats, “I am God, I am God.” Off-camera, someone in the crowd is yelling “police brutality.”

Former Oakland Police Chief Howard Jordan agrees the initial contact was fine but said he’s troubled by the continuous use of force after a backup officer arrived, especially when the officer pulled his gun on the crowd. “I understand the officer needed to try to keep the people from getting close to him,” said Jordan.”I don’t necessarily agree that’s the best use of force…It does appear inappropriate.”

Members of the Vallejo Police Department investigating the video — which has drawn cries of excessive police force — reports NBC4 Columbus.

SOURCE: CBS San FranciscoNBC4 Columbus

SEE ALSO:

Watch: Video Shows Police Beating Black PhD Student Suspected Of Stealing His Own Car

Ohio Police Use Stun Gun On 12-Year-Old Minor At Skating Rink

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

35 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Lethal Force , Police Brutality , police excessive force , Racism and law enforcement

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 4
Meek Mill & Tory Lanez Shoot Music Video…
 3 hours ago
notorious b.i.g.
BROOKLYN NETS HONOR THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G.
 3 hours ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 3 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: It’s Time For Rasheeda To Go…
 11 hours ago
Teyana Taylor Photoshoot Fresh with Reebok Classic [Photos]
 17 hours ago
Learn It: The White Actress’ Guide to Being Woke
 18 hours ago
Kourtney Kardashian Tweeting About ‘Get Out’ Did Not…
 21 hours ago
Is Justin Bieber Crushing On Sevyn Streeter?
 21 hours ago
My Neck! Khia Is Basically Spreading Her Legs…
 21 hours ago
Are Past Relations, Your New Relationships Business??? #ReecQotd
 22 hours ago
Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant
 22 hours ago
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
DRAKE ANNOUNCES ‘MORE LIFE’ RELEASE DATE
 1 day ago
Lee Daniels Doesn’t Co-Sign #OscarsSoWhite: “No One In…
 2 days ago
Black-ish Star Yara Shahidi Received A College Recommendation…
 2 days ago
Nicki Minaj Goes Off On PartyNextDoor “Don’t Say…
 2 days ago
LAPD Wants To Meet With Chris Brown: Report
 2 days ago
photos