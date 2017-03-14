VIDEO: California Cop Beats Man With Fists While Witness Yells ‘Police Brutality’

A disturbing video that has recently gone viral shows a Vallejo, California police officer brutally taking down and arresting an unarmed man during broad daylight, reports CBS San Francisco.
From CBS San Francisco:
Witnesses said the first arriving officer chased the suspect for several minutes until the suspect finally gave up and sat down in the middle of the street [during the incident on Friday March 10 around 1 p.m.] Then, the officer pushed the man onto the ground to try to cuff him, but the suspect appeared to struggle.
…In the video, the officer beats the suspect with his fists and his flashlight, as the suspect repeats, “I am God, I am God.” Off-camera, someone in the crowd is yelling “police brutality.”
Former Oakland Police Chief Howard Jordan agrees the initial contact was fine but said he’s troubled by the continuous use of force after a backup officer arrived, especially when the officer pulled his gun on the crowd. “I understand the officer needed to try to keep the people from getting close to him,” said Jordan.”I don’t necessarily agree that’s the best use of force…It does appear inappropriate.”
Members of the Vallejo Police Department investigating the video — which has drawn cries of excessive police force — reports NBC4 Columbus.
SOURCE: CBS San Francisco, NBC4 Columbus
35 photos Launch gallery
1. Amadou Diallo, 22
1 of 35
2. Sean Bell, 23
Source:Instagram
2 of 35
3. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68
Source:Instagram
3 of 35
4. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
4 of 35
5. Mohamed Bah, 27
Source:Instagram
5 of 35
6. Kimani Gray, 16
6 of 35
7. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Instagram
7 of 35
8. Victor White III, 22
Source:Instagram
8 of 35
9. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Instagram
9 of 35
10. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Instagram
10 of 35
11. Omar Abrego, 37
11 of 35
12. Michael Brown Jr, 18
Source:Instagram
12 of 35
13. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
13 of 35
14. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
14 of 35
15. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Instagram
15 of 35
16. Darrien Hunt, 22
Source:Instagram
16 of 35
17. Jack Jacquez, 27
17 of 35
18. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
18 of 35
19. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Instagram
19 of 35
20. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Instagram
20 of 35
21. Walter Scott, 50
21 of 35
22. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Instagram
22 of 35
23. Michael Sabbie, 35
Source:Instagram
23 of 35
24. Delrawn Small, 37
24 of 35
25. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Instagram
25 of 35
26. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Instagram
26 of 35
27. Gregory Frazier, 56
27 of 35
28. Tyre King, 13
Source:Instagram
28 of 35
29. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Instagram
29 of 35
30. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Instagram
30 of 35
31. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Instagram
31 of 35
32. Reginald Thomas, 36
Source:Instagram
32 of 35
33. Carnell Snell Jr., 18
Source:Instagram
33 of 35
34. Joshua Beal, 25
34 of 35
35. Kajuan Raye, 19
35 of 35