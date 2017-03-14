VIDEO: California Cop Beats Man With Fists While Witness Yells ‘Police Brutality’

A disturbing video that has recently gone viral shows a Vallejo, California police officer brutally taking down and arresting an unarmed man during broad daylight, reports CBS San Francisco.

Witnesses said the first arriving officer chased the suspect for several minutes until the suspect finally gave up and sat down in the middle of the street [during the incident on Friday March 10 around 1 p.m.] Then, the officer pushed the man onto the ground to try to cuff him, but the suspect appeared to struggle.

…In the video, the officer beats the suspect with his fists and his flashlight, as the suspect repeats, “I am God, I am God.” Off-camera, someone in the crowd is yelling “police brutality.”

Former Oakland Police Chief Howard Jordan agrees the initial contact was fine but said he’s troubled by the continuous use of force after a backup officer arrived, especially when the officer pulled his gun on the crowd. “I understand the officer needed to try to keep the people from getting close to him,” said Jordan.”I don’t necessarily agree that’s the best use of force…It does appear inappropriate.”

Members of the Vallejo Police Department investigating the video — which has drawn cries of excessive police force — reports NBC4 Columbus.

