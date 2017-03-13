News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Skai Jackson Serves Up Young Hollywood Style At The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Actress Skai Jackson is taking no prisoners as she showed off her latest look at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center in Los Angeles this weekend.

Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty


Young Hollywood definitely came out, and Skai was no exception as she sported a floral print sleeveless dress designed by The 2nd Skin Co. The dress was knee length and accented by a burgundy waist belt as Skai wore the dress with classic black strapped heels. We always love how fashionable, yet age appropriate she looks.

Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


The dress also featured a huge bow design on the left arm that gave Skai stylish flair, making her stand out for all the right reasons.

Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Her hair was designed into a beautiful crown of braids by celebrity natural stylist Felicia Leatherwood. As always, Skai kept it simple and cute with the soft natural colors for her beautiful face. The Bunk’d star is definitely ready for spring!

DON’T MISS:

Skai Jackson Owns The Red Carpet At The ‘Why Him?’ Premiere

GET THE LOOK: Malia Obama’s Stylish Winter Wear

#SheSlay: Skai Jackson On Internet Haters, ‘I’m Just Rooting For Myself’

Violet Milian Steals The Red Carpet + More Shine At Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

11 photos Launch gallery

Violet Milian Steals The Red Carpet + More Shine At Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Continue reading Violet Milian Steals The Red Carpet + More Shine At Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Violet Milian Steals The Red Carpet + More Shine At Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

#KCA , celebrity fashion , celebrity style , disney , Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards , Skai Jackson , Spring Fashion , the 2nd skin co , young hollywood

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant
 7 hours ago
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
DRAKE ANNOUNCES ‘MORE LIFE’ RELEASE DATE
 12 hours ago
Lee Daniels Doesn’t Co-Sign #OscarsSoWhite: “No One In…
 1 day ago
Black-ish Star Yara Shahidi Received A College Recommendation…
 1 day ago
Nicki Minaj Goes Off On PartyNextDoor “Don’t Say…
 1 day ago
LAPD Wants To Meet With Chris Brown: Report
 1 day ago
New Baby Alert! ‘Get Out’ Actor Lakeith Stanfield…
 2 days ago
Samuel L. Jackson Gives Us Some Solid Advice…
 3 days ago
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
THE WEEKND BRINGS OUT DRAKE IN LONDON
 3 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Actually Has A Boss
 4 days ago
Diddy’s Premiering ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad…
 4 days ago
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Shares Features On “Rather You Than…
 4 days ago
Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About…
 5 days ago
Aldis Hodge and Jurnee Smollett Give You An…
 5 days ago
America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This…
 5 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has No Immediate Plan To…
 6 days ago
photos