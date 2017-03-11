#BlackGirlMagic: Michelle Obama Wrote Yara Shahidi’s College Recommendations!

Photo by

#BlackGirlMagic: Michelle Obama Wrote Yara Shahidi's College Recommendations!

The "black-ish" star plans on double-majoring in African-American studies and sociology.

17 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has To Win' - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty


Yara Shahidi is one lucky young woman.

Not only is the black-ish star getting her own spin-off show and was named the new face of Ivy Park, she recently admitted that former First Lady Michelle Obama wrote her college recommendations and even wished her luck on her AP exams!

“She is very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say,” the high school senior told W Magazine.

The actress applied to four-year colleges on both the east and west coasts, including Harvard, which is where Michelle went for law school. And like Malia Obama, Shahidi plans on taking a year off before she starts college too.

“I know when Malia Obama announced [she was deferring], she got a lot of slack, but I feel like what’s interesting is I know so many people that are deferring. It’s more than to just roam around or just sit down and stare at a wall, but it will also give me an opportunity to work,” the 17-year-old told PEOPLE last October.

“I’ve been working more than half of my life and that’s always been balanced with school and all of the other responsibilities, so to have a year to focus on work and to focus on specified interests will be nice before I pick a career and choose what I want to study and my life path.”

When Shahidi does decide to go to school, she plans on double-majoring in African American studies and sociology.

Congrats Yara!

photos