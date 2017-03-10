Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Nicki Minaj's Response To Remy Ma Just Ain't Good Enough [EXCLUSIVE]

18 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Nicki Minaj finally clapped back at Remy Ma‘s “ShETHER” after almost two weeks of silence. The verdict? As Headkrack would say, the streets aren’t here for it. And it’s not because of some kind of universal, irrational conspiracy against Nicki, like her fans will allege.

It’s because, based off of hip-hop’s tradition of beef and diss tracks, Nicki Minaj didn’t drop a diss track. She dropped a single instead, featuring some friends, which included a few jabs at Remy Ma. Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack, Da Brat & Rickey Smiley explain more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos