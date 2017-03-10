Entertainment News
Samuel L. Jackson Gives Us Some Solid Advice On Sending A Revenge Tweet

11 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Kong: Skull Island is a summer blockbuster that just so happens to come out in March and it’s sure to not disappoint. The effects are flawless, the acting is stellar and Kong is the monster we are all rooting for. Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Tom Hiddleston and Oscar-winner Brie Larson lead this talented cast. This film is a must-see.

On this week’s Extra Butter, we go inside Kong: Skull Island to find out about what it’s like filming in six different locations — and Straight Outta Compton’s Jason Mitchell tells us the hilarious story of how local old ladies twerked on him. Plus, Samuel L. Jackson’s dishes on his bad-ass character and gives us serious advice on revenge tweets. Watch the video above!

Kong: Skull Island is in theaters now.

Brie Larson , Jason Mitchell , John Goodman , Kong Skull Island , Samuel L. Jackson , Tom Hiddleston



photos