News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

SMH: Georgia High School Student Wants to ‘Exterminate All N**gers’

Disgusting.

16 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Empty desks in classroom

Source: Hill Street Studios / Getty


North Cobb County High School is currently under investigation after racist comments allegedly made by a student went viral on social media.

A spokesperson for the school said the racially-charged social media post was brought to the attention of officials at the school. Police confirmed the person involved was a student but wouldn’t comment on any disciplinary measures due to privacy laws.

In the racist comments, which were done on Snapchat, the student mentions Black people as the n-word, wanting slavery back, wanting to be the person who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln and much more. One parent parent told CBS 46 that they feel they’re being kept in the dark, while the school says the administration is answering any questions from parents who call.

The administration sent a text to parents alerting them to an internal investigation and even wrote them a letter, saying, “The North Cobb High School administration and staff does not condone this type of profane and bigoted behavior in our school. The message was deplorable and we denounce everything about it. We take this matter very seriously and we are addressing it in accordance with Cobb County School District policies and procedures. We will use this as an opportunity to remind ourselves why we are here and that we, as a school community, stand for respect and inclusion. This must be a place where all are free to learn in a safe and welcoming environment.”

Cobb officials said they’ll have a few additional officers on campus on Friday due to the rumor of a threat.

Georgia , High School , north cobb , Racist , Slavery

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading SMH: Georgia High School Student Wants to ‘Exterminate All N**gers’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Samuel L. Jackson Gives Us Some Solid Advice…
 18 hours ago
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
THE WEEKND BRINGS OUT DRAKE IN LONDON
 1 day ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Actually Has A Boss
 1 day ago
Diddy’s Premiering ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad…
 2 days ago
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Shares Features On “Rather You Than…
 2 days ago
Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About…
 3 days ago
Aldis Hodge and Jurnee Smollett Give You An…
 3 days ago
America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This…
 3 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has No Immediate Plan To…
 3 days ago
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will…
 4 days ago
Safaree Claims His EX Is Blocking Him From…
 4 days ago
Is Thievery The New Cool? #ReecQOTD
 4 days ago
Trey Songz in SA
Trey Songz Rejects Plea Deal In Police Officer…
 4 days ago
a$ap rocky
A$AP ROCKY “GROW UP” MERCEDES-BENZ AD
 4 days ago
Chance The Rapper Donates $1M To Chicago Public…
 4 days ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Denies He Is The Father
 4 days ago
photos