Breaking News! Ciara Involved In Car Accident! [Details]

We're told Ciara was clutching her chest and shoulder — but was walking around and … https://t.co/i8ijqY7deJ pic.twitter.com/YaLy5PphpK — TMZ (@TMZ) March 10, 2017

According to reports, singer Ciara was involved in a car accident today in Los Angeles.

Witnesses told TMZ, Ciara was driving a white Mercedes SUV and was making a left turn when a grey Volvo SUV slammed into the front passenger side of the vehicle.

After clutching her shoulder and chest the singer looked to be ok. She is pregnant in her 3rd trimester.

Source | TMZ

