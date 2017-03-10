Breaking News! Ciara Involved In Car Accident! [Details]

According to reports, singer Ciara was involved in a car accident today in Los Angeles.
Witnesses told TMZ, Ciara was driving a white Mercedes SUV and was making a left turn when a grey Volvo SUV slammed into the front passenger side of the vehicle.
After clutching her shoulder and chest the singer looked to be ok. She is pregnant in her 3rd trimester.
Source | TMZ
