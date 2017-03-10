Gary’s Tea: Why There’s Nothing Wrong With Ciara’s Family Photoshoot [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ciara did a beautiful photoshoot with her family in Harper’s Bazaar, featuring herself, Baby Future, and husband Russell Wilson intertwined in a bare, minimalist aesthetic in front of a simple grey backdrop. In one of the photos, posted by Ciara to her personal social media, everybody is nude.

Though the shoot was mostly praised, some took to social media to slam the singer for seeking attention. Check out this exclusive video for more on this story from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

