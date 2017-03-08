Entertainment News
Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About Ciara’s Maternity Photos

16 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Roaming Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola/VF17 / Getty


Ciara and Russell Wilson set the Internet on fire, yesterday, with their intimate Harper’s Bazaar maternity photos that left some fans in their feelings. Criticism of the photos range from the couple being inappropriately nude, to Russell having no face and in the picture with baby Future in the first place.

Just The 4 Of Us. ❤️ @harpersbazaarus

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

While the internet is known to overreact on things, it came as a shocker when Kelly Rowland, Ciara’s friend and supporter, liked a negative caption under an Instagram user’s photo of Ci Ci and Russell.

Maybe #KellyRowland's finger slipped ?🤔👀 #Ciara

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

As expected, Kelly took to Instagram to clarify she mistakenly “liked” the comment and loves the Wilsons.

Check out more photos from the shoot, below:

