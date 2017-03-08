Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About Ciara’s Maternity Photos

Just The 4 Of Us. ❤️ @harpersbazaarus A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 7, 2017 at 10:55am PST

set the Internet on fire, yesterday, with their intimate Harper’s Bazaar maternity photos that left some fans in their feelings. Criticism of the photos range from the couple being inappropriately nude, to Russell having no face and in the picture with baby Future in the first place.

While the internet is known to overreact on things, it came as a shocker when Kelly Rowland, Ciara’s friend and supporter, liked a negative caption under an Instagram user’s photo of Ci Ci and Russell.

Maybe #KellyRowland's finger slipped ?🤔👀 #Ciara A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 7, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

As expected, Kelly took to Instagram to clarify she mistakenly “liked” the comment and loves the Wilsons.

Check out more photos from the shoot, below:

