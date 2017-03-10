News & Gossip
Christina Milian Looks Outstanding In Olive At The King Kong: Skull Island Premiere

5 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - March 8, 2017

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty


Christina Milian is looking super sexy at the King Kong: Skull Island movie premiere in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday evening. She wore a Massachi olive silk slip dress that is made to order. The dress is also available in both black and blush. She paired the look with gold shoes and a gold minaudiere bag. The dress had cut-outs in the bodice area and really fits into the current boudoir trend. These sexy slip dresses are what dreams are made of!

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Kong: Skull Island' - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty


I’m loving her illuminating makeup, she is glowing! The nude lip completes this beautiful look and is a beauty trend we repeatedly saw during award season. Her statement earrings really make a conversation piece against her hair, which was styled in loose waves. Flawless!

Beauties, are you feeling Christina’s look? Tell us in the comment section.

DON'T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Christina Milian Is Werkin’ This Work Style

Celebrity Makeup Artist Sam Fine Shares His Beauty Secrets

GET THE LOOK: From Barbells To Brunch, Plus Size Athleisure To Make THEM Sweat

photos