Gary With Da Tea Is Unamused By Rickey Smiley’s “Bad & Boujee” Enthusiasm [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

4 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Rickey Smiley was listening to Migos‘ “Bad & Boujee,” and was super hype about it. He danced around, showcasing his enthusiasm with various strange movements and grunts for a disinterested and unamused Gary With Da Tea.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this hilarious clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

