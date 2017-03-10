Gary With Da Tea Is Unamused By Rickey Smiley’s “Bad & Boujee” Enthusiasm [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley was listening to Migos‘ “Bad & Boujee,” and was super hype about it. He danced around, showcasing his enthusiasm with various strange movements and grunts for a disinterested and unamused Gary With Da Tea.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this hilarious clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

