Gary With Da Tea Is Unamused By Rickey Smiley’s “Bad & Boujee” Enthusiasm [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley was listening to Migos‘ “Bad & Boujee,” and was super hype about it. He danced around, showcasing his enthusiasm with various strange movements and grunts for a disinterested and unamused Gary With Da Tea.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this hilarious clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Keyshia Cole Chats With Gary With Da Tea About Sex Toys [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Gary With Da Tea Is Not Amused By Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Gary With Da Tea Get REALLY Passionate About Beyonce’s “Love On Top” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
It’s Gary With Da Tea! [PHOTOS]
93 photos Launch gallery
It’s Gary With Da Tea! [PHOTOS]
1. Gary With Da Tea & Erica AshSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 93
2. Blue Kimble On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow 2 of 93
3. gary with da tea, da brat, amina buddafly, headkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow 3 of 93
4. Jidenna on the rickey smiley morning showSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 4 of 93
5. Jordan Peele On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 5 of 93
6. Keyshia Cole On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 6 of 93
7. Gary With Da Tea & Ice CubeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 7 of 93
8. Ice CubeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 8 of 93
9. Gary With Da Tea On Valentine's DaySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 9 of 93
10. Gary With Da Tea On Valentine's DaySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 10 of 93
11. Gary With Da Tea Pouring Tea At The Arlington ImprovSource:Gary With Da Tea 11 of 93
12. Keyshia Cole On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 12 of 93
13. Keyshia Cole On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 13 of 93
14. Keyshia Cole On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 14 of 93
15. Gary With Da Tea On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 15 of 93
16. Buck & Premadonna from Marriage Bootcamp on The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 16 of 93
17. Gary With Da Tea & Tyrese On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 17 of 93
18. Gary With Da Tea & Tyrese On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 18 of 93
19. Gary With Da Tea On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 19 of 93
20. RickeySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 20 of 93
21. Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 21 of 93
22. Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 22 of 93
23. Special K leaning on Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 23 of 93
24. Stars Of The Show Marriage Bootcamp Buck & Pre MadonnaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 24 of 93
25. Star Of The Hit TV SerieSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 25 of 93
26. Rock The Runway 2017 Jackson Miss.Source:Instagram 26 of 93
27. T.C. CarsonSource:Instagram 27 of 93
28. Keke WyattSource:Instagram 28 of 93
29. Nicole ari Parker & Gary With Da TeaSource:Instagram 29 of 93
30. Mrs Xenona ClaytonSource:Instagram 30 of 93
31. Tyler Lepley "Haves and Have Nots"Source:Instagram 31 of 93
32. Gary With Da Tea, Dr Ian, Da Brart, & HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 32 of 93
33. Don't Be A Wife To A BoyfriendSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 33 of 93
34. Gary With Da Tea Being Messy As UsualSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 34 of 93
35. The King, T.I. & Gary With Da Tea alongside Da Brat & Headkrack.Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 35 of 93
36. Full Body Picture Of Gary With Da Tea, & Grammy Award Winning Song Writer Sevyn Streeter.Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 36 of 93
37. Gary With Da Tea, & Grammy Award Winning Song Writer Sevyn Streeter.Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 37 of 93
38. Gary With Da TeaSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 38 of 93
39. Gary With Da Tea & Celebrity FriendsSource:StarterCAM 39 of 93
40. Gary With Da Tea & Young Jeezy In All Black For Trap Or Die 3Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 40 of 93
41. Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 41 of 93
42. Gary With DA Tea & Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 42 of 93
43. Gary With Da TeaSource:Guest & Cast Shots Of The Day 43 of 93
44. Juicy Got Us Cracking Up In Studio.Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 44 of 93
45. Tory LanezSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 45 of 93
46. Gary & Donnie SimpsonSource:Instagram 46 of 93
47. Gary & Usher Baby!Source:Instagram 47 of 93
48. Gary With Da TeaSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 48 of 93
49. Gary With Da TeaSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 49 of 93
50. Gary Headkrack, & Tika SumpterSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 50 of 93
51. Gary & The Tiny Twins of Little Women Of AtlantaSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 51 of 93
52. Gary & The Tiny Twins of Little Women Of AtlantaSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 52 of 93
53. Gary With Da Tea & Erica AshSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 53 of 93
54. Gary With Da TeaSource:I1 54 of 93
55. Gary With Da TeaSource:Getty 55 of 93
56. Gary With Da Tea & Rickey Smiley With FansSource:I1 56 of 93
57. Gary With Da Tea & Jermaine DupriSource:Getty 57 of 93
58. Toya Wright And Reginae Carter Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show58 of 93
59. Kandi Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show59 of 93
60. Gary With Da Tea & Samuel L. JacksonSource:iOne/RSMS 60 of 93
61. Gary With Da Tea's Art Painting Debuts On EmpireSource:Instagram 61 of 93
62. Jasmine Sullivan Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 62 of 93
63. Ne-Yo Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 63 of 93
64. J Moss Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 64 of 93
65. Will Packer and Affion Crockett Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 65 of 93
66. Usher and Gary Wit Da TeaSource:Instagram 66 of 93
67. Mary J Blige Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 67 of 93
68. Kendrick Lamar Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show68 of 93
69. Gary With Da TeaSource:Interactive One 69 of 93
70. Gary With Da TeaSource:Interactive One 70 of 93
71. Gary Wit Da Tea, Claudia Jordan and Mimi FaustSource:Instagram 71 of 93
72. Gary Wit Da Tea and PorshaSource:Instagram 72 of 93
73. Gary With Da Tea & RickeySource:Interactive One 73 of 93
74. Gary With Da TeaSource:Interactive One 74 of 93
75. Elle Varner Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 75 of 93
76. Tameka Raymond Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 76 of 93
77. 2014-10-02-10-03-4877 of 93
78. Columbus Short Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne 78 of 93
79. Big Sean Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show79 of 93
80. Wiz Khalifa Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show80 of 93
81. Chadwick Boseman Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show81 of 93
82. Little Women Of LA Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show82 of 93
83. Kevin Hart Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show83 of 93
84. Lala & Terrance J Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show84 of 93
85. Tank Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show85 of 93
86. Preachers of LA Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show86 of 93
87. Atlanta Exes Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show87 of 93
88. Momma Dee Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show88 of 93
89. Michelle Williams Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show89 of 93
90. Gary With Da Tea At The BET Hip Hop Awards 201490 of 93
91. Gary With Da Tea91 of 93
92. Gary With Da Tea92 of 93
93. Gary With Da Tea Chats About The NAACP Image Awards93 of 93
comments – Add Yours