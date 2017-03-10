First Black ‘Bachelorette’ Feels Pressured To Choose Black Partner

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

First Black ‘Bachelorette’ Feels Pressured To Choose Black Partner

Rachel Lindsay is trying to approach her season with a sense of colorblindness. Will it work?

15 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

The first Black Bachelorette is feeling that she is being pressured into picking a Black mate for her upcoming season.

Rachel Lindsay, the 31-year-old lawyer from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, told the The Hollywood Reporter, “That is a very common question that I get from black people,” she said. “Honestly, I don’t want to go into this process with any preconceived notions or any pressures to do something for somebody else. I hate to sound selfish, but it’s my process.”

She added: “It’s my journey in finding love. And whether that person is black, white, red, whatever — it’s my journey. I’m not choosing a man for America, I’m choosing a man for me.”

However despite Lindsay’s apparent colorblindness, she stressed that she is honored to be the first Black Bachelorette.

“To be the first African-American woman is a beautiful thing. I’m honored and humbled to be the one chosen. Because that’s how I feel: like I was chosen to be in this role,” Lindsay said. “I’m hoping that as a black Bachelorette you’re going to get to see a more diverse cast, a cast that’s reflective of what America looks like. And not just Bachelor Nation or whatever else, but what America looks like.”

While we’ve known for weeks that Lindsay was set to be The Bachelorette, on Monday she was let go from The Bachelor. She says that her family is ready to see what happens to her in the next season of the dating reality show.

“My dad is very supportive about me being the Bachelorette. He realizes what an amazing experience it is. And then seeing how I was portrayed on Nick’s season, I think it took away the skepticism that he had about the unknown.”

BEAUTIES, what do you think? Will you be watching?

RELATED NEWS:

ABC Casts First Black ‘Bachelorette

‘American Idol’ Contestant ‘Decided to Be Heterosexual’ After Two Years of Lesbianism

Remy Ma On Nicki Minaj Diss Track: ‘I’m Not Proud Of Shether’

bachelorette , Rachel Lindsay

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading First Black ‘Bachelorette’ Feels Pressured To Choose Black Partner

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
THE WEEKND BRINGS OUT DRAKE IN LONDON
 3 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Actually Has A Boss
 11 hours ago
Diddy’s Premiering ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad…
 20 hours ago
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Shares Features On “Rather You Than…
 1 day ago
Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About…
 2 days ago
America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This…
 2 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has No Immediate Plan To…
 2 days ago
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will…
 3 days ago
Safaree Claims His EX Is Blocking Him From…
 3 days ago
Is Thievery The New Cool? #ReecQOTD
 3 days ago
Trey Songz in SA
Trey Songz Rejects Plea Deal In Police Officer…
 3 days ago
a$ap rocky
A$AP ROCKY “GROW UP” MERCEDES-BENZ AD
 3 days ago
Chance The Rapper Donates $1M To Chicago Public…
 3 days ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Denies He Is The Father
 4 days ago
New Look Wireless Festival 2015 - Day 1
Travis Scott Announces ‘Birds Eye View’ Tour + Dates
 4 days ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No.…
 4 days ago
photos