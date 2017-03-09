Style & Fashion
Jennifer Lopez’s Rumored Boy Toy Is In A League Of His Own

New couple alert?

24 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
US-ENTERTAINMENT-PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS

Source: TOMMASO BODDI / Getty


Things didn’t work out between Jennifer Lopez and OVO frontman Drake, but that doesn’t mean the world-famous New Yorker isn’t having any fun in the boy department.

Most recent rumors say Jenny from the block has her eye on former professional baseball player, and current Fox Sports Analyst, Alex ‘A-Rod’ Rodriguez. A whirlwind romance in a league of its own, the two are allegedly spending a lot of time together and were most recently spotted in Las Vegas, where J. Lo’s All I Have residency is stationed, Us Weekly reports.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony - New York Yankees vs New York Mets - May 21, 2005

Source: Mike Ehrmann / Getty


Above, J. Lo & A-Rod are pictured shaking hands prior to a 2005 subway series game between the New York Mets and New York Yankees at Shea Stadium.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony - New York Yankees vs New York Mets - May 21, 2005

Source: Mike Ehrmann / Getty


Is it just us, or would they make a super cute couple? Tweet us your thoughts.

