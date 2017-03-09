Jennifer Lopez’s Rumored Boy Toy Is In A League Of His Own

Most recent rumors say Jenny from the block has her eye on former professional baseball player, and current Fox Sports Analyst, Alex ‘A-Rod’ Rodriguez. A whirlwind romance in a league of its own, the two are allegedly spending a lot of time together and were most recently spotted in Las Vegas, where J. Lo’s All I Have residency is stationed, Us Weekly reports.

Above, J. Lo & A-Rod are pictured shaking hands prior to a 2005 subway series game between the New York Mets and New York Yankees at Shea Stadium.