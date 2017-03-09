Style & Fashion
Blac Chyna Strips Down To Her Underwear In Post-Baby Photo Shoot

Abs, ink, and natural hair.

23 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
2nd Annual All Def Movie Awards - Show

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty


After seeing these latest photos of Blac Chyna‘s incredible post-baby body, we’re not entirely sure she gave birth to Dream Kardashian four months ago. Her snapback game is unheard of. The reality star and entrepreneur has been prancing about, showing off her significant weight loss via social media. Needless to say, we’re stunned.

Weighing in at 148.8 pounds yesterday, Chyna is now a total of 43 pounds lighter than she was when she was pregnant with Baby Dream on November 10. In true Chyna fashion, she celebrated the fitness milestone by getting all pretty in pink for a new photo shoot. The beauty rocked a blond bob, then longer tresses and reaffirmed her love for her MILF bestie Amber Rose by captioning one Snapchat video “Rosebud.”

She also hit Instagram with a round of photos that may be her sexiest yet. Chyna flaunts abs, ink, and natural hair as she’s pictured in black underwear bottoms and a long-sleeved crop top. Check her out, in all her Black girl glory, below.

😆 Working on something for my Chyna Dolls

👀

BFF Style: Every Time Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Perfected Each Other's Fly

photos