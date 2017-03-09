Music
Honoring The Notorious B.I.G. 20 Years Later

Take a trip down memory lane...

22 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
notorious b.i.g.

Source: getty / Getty


On this day in 1997, Biggie Smalls lost his life at 24 years old after being shot four times in a Los Angeles drive-by. Today, twenty years later, hip-hop fans all over the world are still mourning his death and celebrating his legacy — B.I.G was one of the greatest rappers of all time, possibly the greatest ever.

To do our part in remembering the legend, Global Grind dedicated some much-needed time to highlighting Biggie’s best bars. He was the gangster who rapped “Sticks and stones break bones, but the gat’ll kill you quicker/Especially when I’m drunk off the liquor” on his 1994 Ready To Die cut “Machine Gun Funk.” But he was also the lovable big guy who called himself “Black and ugly as ever,” a moment in rap history Biggie fans will never forget.

Take a trip down memory lane in the gallery below, courtesy of contributing writer Calvin Stoval. We’ll be missin’ you, B.I.G.

Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23 Greatest Lines

23 photos Launch gallery

Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23 Greatest Lines

Continue reading Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23 Greatest Lines

Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23 Greatest Lines

It seems unreal that the late, great Notorious B.I.G. has been gone for 20 years to the day. Biggie's lyrics and flow were such a cultural force that fans young and old still bump his music like it just dropped this week. The Brooklyn emcee did so much during his short time in the rap game that he's probably your favorite rapper's favorite rapper and definitely an all-time great in any debate. To honor the notorious one on the anniversary of his death, join Global Grind in acknowledging some of the greatest bars Christopher Wallace ever spit. B.I.G. forever.

Biggie Day , Biggie Smalls , christopher wallace , The Notorious B.I.G.

