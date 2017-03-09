National News
Home > National News

As Seen Around The Office: Can You Finish These Biggie Lyrics? [VIDEO]

18 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

10 Facts You Might Have Not Known About The Notorious B.I.G.

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Facts You Might Have Not Known About The Notorious B.I.G.

Continue reading 10 Facts You Might Have Not Known About The Notorious B.I.G.

10 Facts You Might Have Not Known About The Notorious B.I.G.


As we honor the 20th anniversary of the Notorious B.I.G.’s death, Kelson went around the office to see how well our Radio One – Baltimore staff knows their Biggie Smalls lyrics and well, not so much!

Peep the video below to see how they did and if you think YOU know Big, click here to take our quiz on the rapper.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

20 Years Later We Remember Christopher “Biggie” Wallace

14 photos Launch gallery

20 Years Later We Remember Christopher “Biggie” Wallace

Continue reading 20 Years Later We Remember Christopher “Biggie” Wallace

20 Years Later We Remember Christopher “Biggie” Wallace

Biggie , kelson , notorious B.I.G. , urban informer

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
THE WEEKND BRINGS OUT DRAKE IN LONDON
 3 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Actually Has A Boss
 11 hours ago
Diddy’s Premiering ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad…
 20 hours ago
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Shares Features On “Rather You Than…
 1 day ago
Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About…
 2 days ago
America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This…
 2 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has No Immediate Plan To…
 2 days ago
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will…
 3 days ago
Safaree Claims His EX Is Blocking Him From…
 3 days ago
Is Thievery The New Cool? #ReecQOTD
 3 days ago
Trey Songz in SA
Trey Songz Rejects Plea Deal In Police Officer…
 3 days ago
a$ap rocky
A$AP ROCKY “GROW UP” MERCEDES-BENZ AD
 3 days ago
Chance The Rapper Donates $1M To Chicago Public…
 3 days ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Denies He Is The Father
 4 days ago
New Look Wireless Festival 2015 - Day 1
Travis Scott Announces ‘Birds Eye View’ Tour + Dates
 4 days ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No.…
 4 days ago
photos