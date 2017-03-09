Why It’s Not Bad That Safaree Wrote Some Of Nicki Minaj’s Rhymes [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Nicki Minaj tends to get shaded by both hip-hop fans and makers alike, since it is a known fact that Safaree has written some of her music. However, over the years his involvement in her projects have been over-emphasized to the point where many people believe that Nicki doesn’t write any of her music.

Well, when Safaree visited Wendy Williams‘ show, he cleared up the misconceptions and clarified what he and Nicki’s collaborative process was actually like. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

