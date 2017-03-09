Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Are People Having Less Sex? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


A new study has found that people are having less sex on average today than they were in the 90s. For married people, the difference is even more drastic. In fact, single people are now having more sex, on average, than married people are.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

What could be the cause of decline of one of humanity’s most favorite pastimes? Check out this exclusive video to hear more on this story and others in the Front Page News on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Keyshia Cole Chats With Gary With Da Tea About Sex Toys [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Who Has The Worst Sex Face On “Power”? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Cookie Johnson How She Reconciles Her Religion With Her Son’s Homosexuality [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (2/24/-3/3)

31 photos Launch gallery

31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (2/24/-3/3)

Continue reading Why Are People Having Less Sex? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (2/24/-3/3)

couples , Da Brat , Front page , married , Relationship , sex , Single , study , Videos

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
THE WEEKND BRINGS OUT DRAKE IN LONDON
 7 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Actually Has A Boss
 15 hours ago
Diddy’s Premiering ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad…
 1 day ago
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Shares Features On “Rather You Than…
 1 day ago
Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About…
 2 days ago
America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This…
 2 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has No Immediate Plan To…
 2 days ago
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will…
 3 days ago
Safaree Claims His EX Is Blocking Him From…
 3 days ago
Is Thievery The New Cool? #ReecQOTD
 3 days ago
Trey Songz in SA
Trey Songz Rejects Plea Deal In Police Officer…
 3 days ago
a$ap rocky
A$AP ROCKY “GROW UP” MERCEDES-BENZ AD
 3 days ago
Chance The Rapper Donates $1M To Chicago Public…
 3 days ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Denies He Is The Father
 4 days ago
New Look Wireless Festival 2015 - Day 1
Travis Scott Announces ‘Birds Eye View’ Tour + Dates
 4 days ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No.…
 4 days ago
photos