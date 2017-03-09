Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Did Nicki Minaj Lie About Recreating Lil Kim’s Look? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

24 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
During Paris Fashion Week, Nicki Minaj showed up dressed down- meaning with one breast exposed- similar to how Lil Kim showed up infamously to the 1999 MTV VMAs. Immediately, fans made the comparison, wondering what she could mean with such a statement outfit in the midst of a beef with another one of hip-hop’s greatest female MCs.

But Nicki instead pointed to a century-old Picasso painting as the inspiration. Is she lying? And if so, why? Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

