Why Ben Carson Calling Slaves “Immigrants” Is Harmful [EXCLUSIVE]

In Ben Carson‘s first speech as secretary of Housing and Urban Development, he referred to the slaves as “immigrants” with a “dream.” Naturally, this triggered outrage from those who know and understand black history. For others, the comment seemed harmless on the surface. But such an ignorant statement is essentially a rewrite of the history of a marginalized people, and thus, it is quite dangerous.

Jeff Johnson explains why the applying the definition of “immigrants” to a people who were brought to America unwillingly, and reducing their desire for freedom to “dreams” during such a brutal time in their history is anything but harmless. Click on the audio player to hear more from the 3 Things You Should Know in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

