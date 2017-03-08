Paternity Results: Wife Wants Test When Husband Thinks She Cheated [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Selina who is 32, is married to 29-year-old Franco, and they want to figure out whether their baby, Teyron is actually his. Franco is accusing his wife Selina of cheating with his best friend, Otis, who recently came out of the closet. But Franco doesn’t believe that Otis is “all the way gay.” Selina was actually the one who wanted a paternity test to prove to her husband that she’s been true.

Listen to the audio players above and below to hear the results of this edition of Paternity Test Tuesday!

Hear more paternity results right here and tune in every Tuesday for Paternity Test Tuesdays live!

Part II:

