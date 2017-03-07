Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Foxy Brown Jumped Into The Remy Ma Vs. Nicki Minaj Beef [EXCLUSIVE]

16 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
In Remy Ma‘s vicious diss track against Nicki Minaj, “ShETHER,” the Barbz wasn’t the only MC she came for. In a quick couple of bars, Remy also came for Foxy Brown. So, since she was sent for, Foxy clapped back in a track of her own.

However, while it seemed like everyone and their mama was here for Remy’s track, they were not equally as receptive when Foxy threw her hat into the ring. Click on the audio player to hear some snippets of Foxy Brown’s track in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

