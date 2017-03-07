Supreme Court Takes A Stand Against Racial Bias During Jury Trials

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Supreme Court Takes A Stand Against Racial Bias During Jury Trials

Justice Anthony M. Kennedy said that racial bias was a "familiar and recurring evil."

19 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled for the first time Monday that reports of racial bias among jurors may lead to discarding verdicts and holding new trials, reports the Los Angeles Times.

From Los Angeles Times:

Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, announcing the court’s decision Monday, wrote that the “imperative to purge racial prejudice from the administration of justice” requires setting aside the traditional rule that bars judges from second-guessing what went on in the jury room.

The 5-3 decision announced a limited exception to that rule against second-guessing juries. The new rule covers cases in which “one or more jurors made statements exhibiting overt racial bias that cast serious doubt on the fairness and impartiality of the jury’s deliberations and resulting verdict.”

Kennedy did not say exactly what should happen in such cases, other than that the trial judge should look into the matter, question the former jurors and then decide whether a new trial is called for.

Kennedy also added that racial bias is “a familiar and recurring evil that, if left unaddressed, would risk systemic injury to the administration of justice,” reports NPR.

SOURCE: Los Angeles TimesNPR

SEE ALSO:

Supreme Court: Black Texas Inmate Gets New Hearing After ‘Racist’ Death Sentence

U.S. Supreme Court To Hear North Carolina Redistricting Case

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

24 photos Launch gallery

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Continue reading Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time


 

Blacks and criminal justice system , blacks and mass incarceration , Racial Bias , U.S. Supreme Court

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trey Songz in SA
Trey Songz Rejects Plea Deal In Police Officer…
 9 hours ago
a$ap rocky
A$AP ROCKY “GROW UP” MERCEDES-BENZ AD
 10 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Denies He Is The Father
 18 hours ago
New Look Wireless Festival 2015 - Day 1
Travis Scott Announces ‘Birds Eye View’ Tour + Dates
 1 day ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No.…
 1 day ago
Kendrick Lamar Says His Next Project Will Focus…
 2 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 2 days ago
Viola Davis Wins Harvard University’s Artist Of The Year
 2 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 2 days ago
Usher Opens Up About Biggest Regret That Involves…
 2 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 2 days ago
106 & Park Live
FAT JOE & REMY MA “MONEY SHOWERS” ON…
 3 days ago
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Is The Proud Owner Of…
 3 days ago
Adult Video News Awards At The Hard Rock - Show
Woman Claims Rapper Too Short Raped Her…. But…
 3 days ago
Be the Vote
Twitter Fingers?! President Donald Trump Tweets That Obama…
 3 days ago
Chris Brown
Chris Brown on Scathing Billboard Article: ‘I’m Not…
 4 days ago
photos