Gary’s Tea: Is Kerry Washington Over “Scandal”? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

14 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
When Scandal first aired in 2012, it instantly had audiences hooked on Kerry Washington‘s salacious story lines and dramatic plot twists. Six seasons later (with a seventh on the way), America is still hooked. But is Kerry?

Rumor has it the show’s leading lady is feeling like it’s time for her to make her exit, which might mean ending the show in its entirety. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip of Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

