Future Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No. 1 Album Debuts

“HNDRXX” has replaced “FUTURE” at the top of the Billboard 200.
HNDRXX sold 121,000 equivalent album units over the 7 days following its release on February 24th. More than half of that figure was made up of streaming numbers. Find the full breakdown below.
Track Equivalent Albums: 11,000
Streaming Equivalent Albums: 63,000
Last week, FUTURE attained the #1 position with 140,000 equivalent album units. FUTURE now sits at #2 on the charts, making Future the first artist to hold the top 2 positions since Prince, who achieved the feat when his back catalog re-entered the charts following his death in April 2016.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours