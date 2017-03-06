Entertainment News
Future Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No. 1 Album Debuts

22 mins ago

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016

“HNDRXX” has replaced “FUTURE” at the top of the Billboard 200.

Future’s HNDRXX has debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, Billboard reports. With the placement, Future has become the first artist in Billboard history to score two number one album debuts in consecutive weeks. Last week, Future’s album FUTURE, the first of his back-to-back releases, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, and this week it is replaced by its follow-up HNDRXX.

HNDRXX sold 121,000 equivalent album units over the 7 days following its release on February 24th. More than half of that figure was made up of streaming numbers. Find the full breakdown below.

Track Equivalent Albums: 11,000

Streaming Equivalent Albums: 63,000

Last week, FUTURE attained the #1 position with 140,000 equivalent album units. FUTURE now sits at #2 on the charts, making Future the first artist to hold the top 2 positions since Prince, who achieved the feat when his back catalog re-entered the charts following his death in April 2016.

 

Continue reading Future Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No. 1 Album Debuts

