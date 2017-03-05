This New Body Positive Lane Bryant Campaign Will Give You Chills

This New Body Positive Lane Bryant Campaign Will Give You Chills

The newest installment of #ThisBody stars singer Lizzo, poet Ashlee Haze and the dancers behind the Pretty Big Movement.

23 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Lane Bryant is back at it again serving up serious body positivity!

The newest installment of #ThisBody stars singer Lizzo, poet Ashlee Haze and the dancers behind the Pretty Big Movement who all encourage other women to embrace their size and live life to the fullest. The video coincides with the launch of the Prabal Gurung x Lane Bryant collection, which dropped on Feb. 27.

What inspires you? #ThisBody

So inspirational!

“I honestly feel like body positivity only exists because of body shaming,” Lizzo recently told SELF.

“So it feels like we have to take it past being body positive at this point, and body positivity should just be the standard of how you feel about yourself. It means loving yourself inside first and outside second—that’s really important to me. Let’s get past the fact that just because you love yourself, you’re a part of this group of people. Everyone should be body positive. It doesn’t matter if you’re plus size or petite.”

Yeah, there’s more where that came from. 2.27.17. #ThisBody

Akira Armstrong, who founded the Pretty Big Movement, stresses that your weight shouldn’t define who you are.

 

“To be a part of this campaign is liberating,” Armstrong also told SELF. “I haven’t always been comfortable in my skin. This took some time, some progress. It feels good to be able to express who you are—your flaws and all—with no judgment. Know that your weight doesn’t define who you are. It’s not about aesthetically how a person looks. But what does this person have to offer—their talent, their intellect, their artistry.”

Ashlee Haze wants everyone to know that her inspiration comes from her own body.

 

Poet. Spoken-word artist. @ashleehaze’s bringing allllll the inspo. 2.27.17. #ThisBody

Take a look at more pics from the campaign:

My music. My passion. My words. Inspired by #ThisBody. @lizzobeeating

I can do anything. Anything. #ThisBody

“Some days, I wear black head-to-toe because I feel like a badass.” – @ashleehaze #ThisBody

Love it!

