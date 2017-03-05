Phylicia Rashad Defends Octavia Spencer’s Role As God In ‘The Shack’

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Phylicia Rashad Defends Octavia Spencer’s Role As God In ‘The Shack’

"God is in all of us. It does not matter what color you are or what gender you are, there is God in all of us."

22 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Django Unchained NY Premiere

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty


Phylicia Rashad is not here for the critiques about Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer being cast as God the new film The ShackRashad recently told Page Six, “Oh, please, God is in all of us. It does not matter what color you are or what gender you are, there is God in all of us.”

Her comments were in response to Christian groups who are upset that a Black woman was tapped to play the Heavenly Father. According to IndieWire, Joe Schimmel, the pastor of Blessed Hope Chapel in Simi Valley, California, recently told Christian News Network, “Young’s pretentious caricature of God as a heavy-set, cushy, non-judgmental, African-American woman called ‘Papa’ – who resembles the New Agey Oprah Winfrey far more than the one true God revealed through the Lord Jesus Christ in Hebrews 1:1-3 –…lends itself to a dangerous and false image of God and idolatry.”

Christian author James B. DeYoung, who wrote Burning Down the Shack: How the ‘Christian’ Bestseller is Deceiving Millions, echoed Schimmel’s statements.

“If the film is a faithful portrayal of the events and the theology of the book, then every Christian should be gravely alarmed at the further advance of beliefs that smear the evangelical understanding of the truth of the Bible,” he told the Christian News Network. 

But as Spencer’s Israeli co-star Aviv Alush who plays Jesus, says: “You do know that Jesus did not have blond hair and blue eyes. He had hair of wool and skin the color of brass.”

The Shack, which debuted on March 3, is based off the 2007 best-selling book of the same name. The faith-based fantasy drama follows a man whose daughter was murdered during a family camping trip and later sinks into a deep depression and begins to lose his faith.

See the trailer below:

RELATED NEWS:

Not Today Satan! Rachel Dolezal Has Changed Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo

Octavia Spencer Tapped For ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut March 4

Bobby Brown Celebrates Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina On Her Birthday

Octavia Spencer , Phylicia Rashad , racism , The Shack

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Phylicia Rashad Defends Octavia Spencer’s Role As God In ‘The Shack’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No.…
 22 mins ago
Kendrick Lamar Says His Next Project Will Focus…
 15 hours ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 18 hours ago
Viola Davis Wins Harvard University’s Artist Of The Year
 19 hours ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 19 hours ago
Usher Opens Up About Biggest Regret That Involves…
 19 hours ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 21 hours ago
106 & Park Live
FAT JOE & REMY MA “MONEY SHOWERS” ON…
 2 days ago
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Is The Proud Owner Of…
 2 days ago
Adult Video News Awards At The Hard Rock - Show
Woman Claims Rapper Too Short Raped Her…. But…
 2 days ago
Be the Vote
Twitter Fingers?! President Donald Trump Tweets That Obama…
 2 days ago
Chris Brown
Chris Brown on Scathing Billboard Article: ‘I’m Not…
 3 days ago
Remy Ma Shows Up To ‘The Wendy Show’…
 3 days ago
Here’s How Lira Galore Feels About Her Sex…
 3 days ago
Uh-Oh! Is Foxy Brown Joining The Remy Vs…
 3 days ago
Too Short Reportedly Being Investigated For Rape
 3 days ago
photos