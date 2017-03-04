Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Is The Proud Owner Of A Basketball Team

2 days ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

'Tiny' Tameka Harris Celebrity Birthday Affair

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Tameka “Tiny” Harris is venturing into new territory with her latest business endeavor. On Thursday, the singer announced that she is the now the owner of the Atlanta Heirs, a gender-mixed basketball team.

“Proud to be the first female owner of a co-ed professional basketball league,” she said on Instagram. “Thx to everyone in this picture for helping me make this monumental boss move!! I’m excited to share this with the world and more so with my city #atlanta. I’m officially the owner of, “The Atlanta Heirs “!!”

The newly formed team is a part of the Global Mixed Gender Basketball league.

As noted on their website: GMGB is an innovative concept to the basketball industry. It features both men and women, playing on the same team, with male and female coaches, managers and staff. The team is paid on equal levels; no more will a woman make less than a man for performing the same job. Opportunities are given to local college age players; experience is something learned, not given.

Right after she posted the news, Tiny thanked former professional basketball players Shannon Brown and Kym Hampton for assisting with preliminary tryouts.

In addition to buying an entire basketball team, Harris made up with her Xscape group members this week but there’s no talk of a reunion album or tour.

RELATED STORIES:

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Answers Questions About Marriage And Plastic Surgery

Tiny Says T.I. Needs To Come Back To Her

T.I. Allegedly Wants To Work Marriage Out With Tiny

Basketball , Shannon Brown , Tameka Tiny Harris

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Is The Proud Owner Of A Basketball Team

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No.…
 22 mins ago
Kendrick Lamar Says His Next Project Will Focus…
 15 hours ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 18 hours ago
Viola Davis Wins Harvard University’s Artist Of The Year
 19 hours ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 19 hours ago
Usher Opens Up About Biggest Regret That Involves…
 19 hours ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 21 hours ago
106 & Park Live
FAT JOE & REMY MA “MONEY SHOWERS” ON…
 2 days ago
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Is The Proud Owner Of…
 2 days ago
Adult Video News Awards At The Hard Rock - Show
Woman Claims Rapper Too Short Raped Her…. But…
 2 days ago
Be the Vote
Twitter Fingers?! President Donald Trump Tweets That Obama…
 2 days ago
Chris Brown
Chris Brown on Scathing Billboard Article: ‘I’m Not…
 3 days ago
Remy Ma Shows Up To ‘The Wendy Show’…
 3 days ago
Here’s How Lira Galore Feels About Her Sex…
 3 days ago
Uh-Oh! Is Foxy Brown Joining The Remy Vs…
 3 days ago
Too Short Reportedly Being Investigated For Rape
 3 days ago
photos