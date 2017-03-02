TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New TV Pilots For Taye Diggs And Shemar Moore

Danielle Jennings

There is a lot of interesting TV news making the rounds and we have you covered with all the latest news. In this roundup, find out about Tatyana Ali’s lawsuit against The Real and the new TV pilots starring sexy actors Taye Diggs and Shemar Moore.

Back in July of 2016 former The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Tatyana Ali filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. and Telepictures, claiming that she originally pitched the idea for what would become daytime talk show The Real, back in 2012, which was a year before the show premiered. According to industry insider Deadline, Ali’s lawsuit was officially dismissed.

Via Deadline:

In dismissing Ali’s lawsuit, the court ruled that the trade secret laws upon which the actress made part of her claim does not protect ideas. Information that would be protected as trade secrets — formulas, methods, techniques and the like — were not claimed by Ali.

Today’s ruling noted that not only did Ali “voluntarily” reveal her talk show idea, but that she failed to present in her suit “facts or concrete information protectable as a trade secret.”

As he is currently wooing Cookie Lyon on FOX’s hit show Empire, Taye Diggs apparently doesn’t plan to stay too long because it was just announced that he has been cast in a new drama pilot for ABC. Shadow and Act reports that Diggs has been tapped to lead the apocalyptic drama Doomsday, an hour-long thriller centering on a secret think tank that is tasked with dreaming up man-made disaster scenarios and their possible solutions.

If the pilot is picked up, Empire fans will likely have to say goodbye to the Cookie/Angelo romance.

The details about Diggs character state:

Dr. Chris Davis, is a Navy SEALs star who has come to be dubbed “Captain America by way of Harvard.” He holds a PhD in anthropology and a master’s in military strategy. But unlike your average soldier or sailor, Chris is not one to blindly follow orders. He’s a devoted family man, tough and tenacious, and a member of the former Doomsday Project think tank, who is now being summoned again to thwart an imminent attack.

If you have been missing Shemar Moore’s presence on CBS’s enduring hit show Criminal Minds, where he played Derek Morgan for 11 seasons, then you’ll be happy to know that he is on his way back to TV screens.

Deadline was the first to break the news about Shemar Moore being tapped to lead the CBS pilot S.W.A.T., which is based on 2003 film starring Samuel Jackson that was a big screen adaptation of the 1973 television series. Moore will also serve as an executive producer of the drama series, which would fit perfectly with the current CBS line-up

The synopsis for S.W.A.T. reads:

Written by Thomas and directed by Lin, S.W.A.T. is described as an intense, action-packed procedural following a locally born and bred S.W.A.T. lieutenant, Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson (Moore), torn between loyalty to the streets and duty to his fellow officers when he’s tasked to run a highly-trained unit that is the last stop for solving crimes in Los Angeles.

