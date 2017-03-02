TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New TV Pilots For Taye Diggs And Shemar Moore

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > Uncategorized

TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New TV Pilots For Taye Diggs And Shemar Moore

Check out the latest headlines in the world of TV.

3 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

There is a lot of interesting TV news making the rounds and we have you covered with all the latest news. In this roundup, find out about Tatyana Ali’s lawsuit against The Real and the new TV pilots starring sexy actors Taye Diggs and Shemar Moore.

Tatyana Ali Black Girls Rock

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor / Getty


Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit Dismissed

Back in July of 2016 former The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Tatyana Ali filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. and Telepictures, claiming that she originally pitched the idea for what would become daytime talk show The Real, back in 2012, which was a year before the show premiered. According to industry insider Deadline, Ali’s lawsuit was officially dismissed.

Via Deadline:

In dismissing Ali’s lawsuit, the court ruled that the trade secret laws upon which the actress made part of her claim does not protect ideas. Information that would be protected as trade secrets — formulas, methods, techniques and the like — were not claimed by Ali.

Today’s ruling noted that not only did Ali “voluntarily” reveal her talk show idea, but that she failed to present in her suit “facts or concrete information protectable as a trade secret.”

 

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Official Launch Party - Red Carpet

Source: Jordan Strauss / Getty


Taye Diggs To Star In ABC Pilot ‘Doomsday’

As he is currently wooing Cookie Lyon on FOX’s hit show Empire, Taye Diggs apparently doesn’t plan to stay too long because it was just announced that he has been cast in a new drama pilot for ABC. Shadow and Act reports that Diggs has been tapped to lead the apocalyptic drama Doomsday, an hour-long thriller centering on a secret think tank that is tasked with dreaming up man-made disaster scenarios and their possible solutions.

If the pilot is picked up, Empire fans will likely have to say goodbye to the Cookie/Angelo romance.

The details about Diggs character state:

Dr. Chris Davis, is a Navy SEALs star who has come to be dubbed “Captain America by way of Harvard.” He holds a PhD in anthropology and a master’s in military strategy. But unlike your average soldier or sailor, Chris is not one to blindly follow orders. He’s a devoted family man, tough and tenacious, and a member of the former Doomsday Project think tank, who is now being summoned again to thwart an imminent attack.

 

The 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Red Carpet

Source: John Sciulli / Getty


Shemar Moore Returns To CBS To Star In ‘S.W.A.T.’ Drama Series 

If you have been missing Shemar Moore’s presence on CBS’s enduring hit show Criminal Minds, where he played Derek Morgan for 11 seasons, then you’ll be happy to know that he is on his way back to TV screens.

Deadline was the first to break the news about Shemar Moore being tapped to lead the CBS pilot S.W.A.T., which is based on 2003 film starring Samuel Jackson that was a big screen adaptation of the 1973 television series. Moore will also serve as an executive producer of the drama series, which would fit perfectly with the current CBS line-up

The synopsis for S.W.A.T. reads:

Written by Thomas and directed by Lin, S.W.A.T. is described as an intense, action-packed procedural following a locally born and bred S.W.A.T. lieutenant, Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson (Moore), torn between loyalty to the streets and duty to his fellow officers when he’s tasked to run a highly-trained unit that is the last stop for solving crimes in Los Angeles.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2930099/who-did-tyrese-get-married-to/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2930098/penguin-house-book-deal-barack-obama-michelle/

celebrity news , entertainment news , Shemar Moore , Tatyana Ali , taye diggs , the real , TV news

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New TV Pilots For Taye Diggs And Shemar Moore

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 8 hours ago
Gay Ex-NBA Player Throws Some Serious Shade At…
 9 hours ago
Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball
Rihanna “Incredibly Humbled” to Receive Harvard’s Humanitarian of…
 9 hours ago
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Game Continues To…
 11 hours ago
Safaree Gives His True Opinion On The Nicki…
 1 day ago
Too Petty? Meek Mill Just Took a Clear…
 1 day ago
Jay Z Is Bringing An Acclaimed Musical To…
 1 day ago
Here’s How Denzel Washington Saved The Day For…
 1 day ago
Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs
Johnny Manziel Tells Dallas Judge He’s Getting His…
 1 day ago
Lil’ Kim Breaks Her Silence On The Nicki…
 1 day ago
On To The Next: Nicki Minaj Stunts In…
 1 day ago
The Media Coverage Of The Oscars’ ‘Best Picture’…
 1 day ago
Chris Brown Has A Message For All Of…
 1 day ago
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2
Tre Ward And Dorrough Music Team Up For…
 1 day ago
‘Gary From Chicago’ Was Released From Prison Just…
 1 day ago
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz & Gucci Mane Perform “Good Drank”…
 2 days ago
photos