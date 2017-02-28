Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Paternity Results: Wife Of Police Captain Cheats & Needs Test For Baby [EXCLUSIVE]

22 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
38-year-old Beverly seems to have been neglected by her 50-year-old husband- who is also a police captain -because she slept with 21-year-old Kendo while he was interning at the same courthouse she works at. What may or may not have resulted was a 15 month old baby they named Junior. Beverly needs to know if the child is indeed Kendo’s, or her husband’s, like her husband thinks Junior is.

Listen to the audio player to hear if it actually does in this edition of Paternity Test Tuesdays on  The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Hear more paternity results right here and tune in every Tuesday for Paternity Test Tuesdays live!

Part II:


photos