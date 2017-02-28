Entertainment News
Chris Brown Has A Message For All Of His ‘Fake Friends’

Watch the singer's Instagram forewarning.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Just one month after a friend crashed his new Lamborghini in Beverly Hills, Chris Brown has an announcement for his so-called friends.

The singer took to Instagram to let all of his homies know he doesn’t want to surround himself with anybody he doesn’t consider a “real n***a.” CB said to his 36 million followers, “From now on, this year, all you fake n***as stop being my fake friend. Stop coming around here, downloading my swag. Trying to see what the moves is, what the licks is. Trying to see what the new wave is.” He continued, “All you n***as look like my kids out there. I aint hating, but yall need to stop coming around if yall aint real n***as. And I’ma be classy…we got this ‘Party’ tour coming.”

With all that’s going on in Chris’s life surrounding Karrueche Tran‘s restraining order and his now cancelled boxing match with Soulja Boy, this is probably one of CB’s smartest decisions this year.

*Cues Drake‘s “Fake Love”*

