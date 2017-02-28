2 Chainz & Gucci Mane Perform “Good Drank” On Jimmy Fallon

With help from Mike Dean & Fonzworth Bentley, watch 2 Chainz & Gucci Mane perform their collab “Good Drank” on Jimmy Fallon Monday night.
Backed by Mike Dean on the piano & Fonzworth Bentley playing conductor, watch Tity Boi & Guwop perform their collab with the help of a 8-person choir in this live performance above. Unfortunately, no Quavo for the performance, who was originally featured on the track, but it was still a very dope performance.
Check out the live performance (below), and be sure to show your support on iTunes.
