2 Chainz & Gucci Mane Perform “Good Drank” On Jimmy Fallon

2 Chainz served as the musical guests on Jimmy Fallon Monday night where they took the stage to perform their collab “Good Drank,” off 2 Chainz’s Hibachi For Lunch EP.

Backed by Mike Dean on the piano & Fonzworth Bentley playing conductor, watch Tity Boi & Guwop perform their collab with the help of a 8-person choir in this live performance above. Unfortunately, no Quavo for the performance, who was originally featured on the track, but it was still a very dope performance.

Check out the live performance (below), and be sure to show your support on iTunes.