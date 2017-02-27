News & Gossip
Denzel’s Thug Tear + All The Things You Probably Didn’t See At The Oscars

The 89th Academy Awards set the Internet on fire last night.

13 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
US-OSCARS-SHOW

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty


Halle Berry’s Hair Became A Trending Topic

Because the Internet is undefeated, Halle Berry’s wig from the auntie Corbin Bleu collection instantly became one of the most meme-able moments of Oscar night. Berry’s curls got the Jordan crying face treatment…literally.

Denzel Washington Shed A Thug Tear

Denzel Washington deserved to win ‘Best Actor’ last night but was robbed by the linty and mediocre Casey Affleck. Affleck acknowledged Denzel in his acceptance speech but Denzel’s face said it all.

Emma Stone On The La La Land/ Moonlight Mishap

We thought Halle Berry was having the worst night ever, then Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway f*cked up the biggest award of the night. Beatty clearly hesitated when it came time to read who won, but said the card he received read “Emma Stone ‘Moonlight,’ which is why he showed it to Faye before announcing it. Welp, Emma couldn’t wait to make it to the press room to address the biggest Oscar faux pas of all time. Publicity stunt or nah?

The F*cked Up The In Memorium Segment

Yeah. *Looks around* That’s not Janet Patterson. The Oscars got it wrong during their in memoriam section and mistakenly used a photo of Jan Chapman, a film producer and friend of Janet Patterson.

Nicole Kidman Can’t Clap?

No seriously. What is going on here?

This Happened

This selfie stick gots ta go.

photos