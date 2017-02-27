Denzel’s Thug Tear + All The Things You Probably Didn’t See At The Oscars

Because the Internet is undefeated, Halle Berry’s wig from the auntie Corbin Bleu collection instantly became one of the most meme-able moments of Oscar night. Berry’s curls got the Jordan crying face treatment…literally.

Social media going in on #HalleBerry's hair #Oscars 💀 @worldstar #WSHH A post shared by WorldstarHipHop (@worldstar) on Feb 27, 2017 at 3:12am PST

Denzel Washington Shed A Thug Tear

Mood: Denzel Washington's face during Casey Affleck’s acceptance speech. My man was robbed. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yNXlziEJaP — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) February 27, 2017

Denzel Washington deserved to win ‘Best Actor’ last night but was robbed by the linty and mediocre Casey Affleck. Affleck acknowledged Denzel in his acceptance speech but Denzel’s face said it all.

Emma Stone On The La La Land/ Moonlight Mishap

We thought Halle Berry was having the worst night ever, then Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway f*cked up the biggest award of the night. Beatty clearly hesitated when it came time to read who won, but said the card he received read “Emma Stone ‘Moonlight,’ which is why he showed it to Faye before announcing it. Welp, Emma couldn’t wait to make it to the press room to address the biggest Oscar faux pas of all time. Publicity stunt or nah?

The F*cked Up The In Memorium Segment

The Oscars made a big mistake during the In Memoriam https://t.co/brDrCms457 pic.twitter.com/YPUFTEGaLZ — Mashable (@mashable) February 27, 2017

Yeah. *Looks around* That’s not Janet Patterson. The Oscars got it wrong during their in memoriam section and mistakenly used a photo of Jan Chapman, a film producer and friend of Janet Patterson.

Nicole Kidman Can’t Clap?

The Brodie had us like… DAAAMN! #NBA #Oscars 🔥💯👌🏿😳 A post shared by theScore (@thescore) on Feb 27, 2017 at 9:19am PST

No seriously. What is going on here?

This Happened

Denzel Washington just pronounced a couple husband and wife at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/n8Bb4dELyL — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017

This selfie stick gots ta go.

