Praise Break: John P. Kee “Show Up” [EXCLUSIVE]

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
We got something to uplift your spirits today. Listen to the audio player to hear John P. Kee‘s “Show Up” in the latest Praise Break!

Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!

Black History Month originated in 1926, founded by Carter G. Woodson and was created to celebrate achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

