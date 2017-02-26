The Fight For Justice Continues Five Years After Trayvon Martin’s Death

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

The Fight For Justice Continues Five Years After Trayvon Martin’s Death

Since Trayvon’s death in 2012, the number of young Black men who have been victims of homicide has gone up and down in Central Florida.

1 day ago

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Sunday marks the fifth anniversary of Trayvon Martin’s death. Five years after the unarmed teen was fatally shot in Sanford, data shows that life for young African-American men in Central Florida has gotten better in some aspects but have worsened in others, reports the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

From the Daytona Beach News-Journal:

Government data indicates that in Central Florida, life has improved for young black men in some ways but gotten worse in others since Martin was killed.

Their unemployment rate in Orange County is down 38 percent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and the rate at which they graduate from high school is up sharply in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Volusia and Brevard counties, as it is for all students, according to the Florida Department of Education. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity had no unemployment numbers for black men ages 15 to 25 in Seminole County in those years.

The number of black males ages 15 to 25 who are the victims of homicide in Central Florida has seesawed since 2012, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. That year, Martin was one of 31. In 2015, the most recent year for which data is available, the number was 35.

Rev. Al Sharpton says Martin’s death revived civil rights activism. “The demonstrations, the rallies that many of us came and started led into what later happened two years later around Ferguson (Mo.), around Eric Garner; but it started, the seeds of that started in Trayvon Martin,” Rev. Sharpton told the Daytona Beach News-Journal. “So Trayvon Martin energized a renewal of civil rights activism in the 21st century like Emmett Till energized it in the 20th century.”

SOURCE: Daytona Beach News-Journal

SEE ALSO:

TIDAL & Sankofa Pay Homage To Trayvon Martin & Black History Month In ’17

Trayvon Martin’s Parents Eye Political Office Five Years After Shooting Death

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

37 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Black Lives Matter , Rev. Al Sharpton , Trayvon , Trayvon Martin , Trayvon Martin death

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
The Game Goes Off On Meek Mill After…
 3 hours ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 10 hours ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 10 hours ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 13 hours ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 14 hours ago
Safaree and Nicki Minaj
Safaree Nicki Minaj’s Ex Responds to Remy’s ShEther!
 20 hours ago
Shooting At Umpqua Community College In Oregon Leaves Multiple People Dead
Sad News: Actor Bill Paxton Passes Away At…
 21 hours ago
Actor Bill Paxton Dies At 61
 21 hours ago
10 Best Reactions From ‘ShEther’ On Twitter
 24 hours ago
Savage Mode: Twitter Blasts Meek Mill For Making…
 1 day ago
Mahershala Ali And Wife Welcome A Baby Girl!
 2 days ago
Must-See: Exclusive Images Of Elise Neal In ‘Logan’
 3 days ago
Jordan Peele Breaks Down Why He Made A…
 3 days ago
OMG! Amber Rose Being Sued By A Strip Club
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Jennifer Williams Confirms Evelyn Lozada Is…
 3 days ago
New Netflix Film ‘Burning Sands’ Confronts Hazing In…
 3 days ago
photos