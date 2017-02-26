Sad News: Actor Bill Paxton Passes Away At The Age Of 61!

If you are a fan of the movies “Twister,” “Titanic” and “Aliens” just to name a few… Actor Bill Paxton who was a star in all of these movies has passed away at the age of 61 due to heart surgery complications.

Here’s how it is being reported via TMZ:

The family says, “It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery.” The family accurately describes his “illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and flimmaker.” The family adds, “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”

Rest In Peace.

