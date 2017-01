Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Founder of popular website WorldStarHipHop “Q” has died, according to reports.

The CEO died in his sleep on Monday (Jan. 23) night from what sources are calling a possible heart attack. An autopsy is scheduled for later today (Jan. 24).

The website was founded in 2005 and quickly gained massive popularity for its bold video content. Q was only 43 years old.

The entire 97.9 The Beat staff sends its deepest condolences.